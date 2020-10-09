Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Up 6.3%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) shares shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.39. 1,091,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,586,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $634,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

