Amon (AMN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $412.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $412.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amon has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,969,985 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

