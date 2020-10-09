Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPY opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $428,626.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,290,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

