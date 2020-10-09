Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce sales of $18.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.05 million and the lowest is $16.58 million. HEXO posted sales of $11.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $62.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.62 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.18.

HEXO stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 639,123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.