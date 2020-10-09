Analysts Expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

ICAD opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.35. iCAD has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

In other news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,196.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,007,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,794 shares of company stock valued at $658,688. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 334.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 585.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 274,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at $2,675,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

