Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.24. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

SAIA opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

