Analysts Set Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) PT at $58.47

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $541,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.