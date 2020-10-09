Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $42.36

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,130,967.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.