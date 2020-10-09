Analysts Set Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target at $10.23

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Funko by 66.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Funko by 58.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,681,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $305.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.31 million. Analysts expect that Funko will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

