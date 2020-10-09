Analyzing Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (OTCMKTS:WH)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $2.05 billion 2.41 $157.00 million $3.28 16.17

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts -2.50% 21.25% 4.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Candlewood Hotel and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 9 0 3.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $55.22, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Candlewood Hotel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candlewood Hotel

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 9,200 franchised hotels with 810,000 rooms; and manages hotels, including 438 third-party-owned properties and 2 owned properties. It is also involved in the loyalty program business. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

