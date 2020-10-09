Analyzing GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) & QEP Resources (OTCMKTS:QEP)

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 4.83, indicating that its stock price is 383% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. QEP Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QEP Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR -1.76% 1.57% 0.62% QEP Resources 15.74% 0.68% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and QEP Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR 0 2 5 0 2.71 QEP Resources 2 6 3 0 2.09

QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $2.39, indicating a potential upside of 127.51%. Given QEP Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and QEP Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR $17.88 billion 0.46 $435.68 million $0.26 19.15 QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.21 -$97.30 million N/A N/A

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than QEP Resources.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. Additionally, it offers business management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Galp – Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, midstream service providers, and utility companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

