Analyzing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) & Victory Oilfield Tech (NASDAQ:VYEY)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.08 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.92 Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 4.70 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gulfport Energy and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 5 3 1 0 1.56 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.46, suggesting a potential upside of 270.90%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.41, meaning that its stock price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

