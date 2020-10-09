Analyzing Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Weingarten Realty Investors (OTCMKTS:WRI)

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -36.31% -4.01% -2.93% Weingarten Realty Investors 54.62% 13.20% 6.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Highlands REIT and Weingarten Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Weingarten Realty Investors 1 3 3 0 2.29

Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.23%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highlands REIT and Weingarten Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $37.35 million N/A $4.85 million N/A N/A Weingarten Realty Investors $486.63 million 4.70 $315.43 million $2.10 8.51

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area.

