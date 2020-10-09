Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.91. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

