Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Critical Contrast

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40% Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sundial Growers and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 3 0 0 2.00 Aphria 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 462.05%. Aphria has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.37%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Aphria.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundial Growers and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.31 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 4.03 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -94.50

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Summary

Aphria beats Sundial Growers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

