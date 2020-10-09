Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

APHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 64.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 413.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 299.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

