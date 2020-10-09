Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Appian stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -106.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $283,750.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,857,150. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Appian by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Appian by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

