Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

