Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading 9.2% Higher

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 7,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 116,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

APRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $617.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after buying an additional 131,755 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

