Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $87,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aravive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

