ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of MT stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,865.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 445,915 shares during the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $10,103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

