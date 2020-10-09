Artur Bergman Sells 92,308 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $8,874,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,615,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $8,331,720.08.

On Monday, September 21st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $8,339,104.72.

On Monday, September 14th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $7,577,563.72.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $7,473,255.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $8,407,412.64.

On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $5,359,034.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $7,182,485.48.

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72.

Fastly stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

