Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAN opened at $26.53 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

