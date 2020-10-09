Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) & Zumiez (OTCMKTS:ZUMZ) Head-To-Head Review

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Zumiez’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A Zumiez $1.03 billion 0.76 $66.88 million $2.62 11.84

Zumiez has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84% Zumiez 6.25% 14.02% 6.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Zumiez shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascena Retail Group and Zumiez, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zumiez 0 4 2 0 2.33

Zumiez has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Ascena Retail Group.

Summary

Zumiez beats Ascena Retail Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

