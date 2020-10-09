Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $296.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

