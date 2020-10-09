AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stake Cut by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 78.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

