AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of ALOT opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.41.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AstroNova by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AstroNova in the first quarter worth $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter worth $213,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

