Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $96,490. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 457.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,526,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 198.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,643,000 after acquiring an additional 820,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,273,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,248,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

