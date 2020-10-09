Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,030,941 shares of company stock worth $22,394,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at about $7,382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 49.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 142.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athenex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.