ATLANT (ATL) Market Capitalization Achieves $911,313.86

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a market cap of $911,313.86 and $383.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.04868295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

