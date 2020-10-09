Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AY. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

AY opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 349,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 861,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.