Atlas Copco’s (BDNNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Danske cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Atlas Copco

