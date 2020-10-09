Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ATOM opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.73. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atomera will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $29,483.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,520.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,511 shares of company stock worth $122,882. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Atomera by 107.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Atomera in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Atomera by 65.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atomera by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

