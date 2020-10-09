Atonomi (ATMI) Trading Down 50.7% Over Last Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Atonomi has a total market cap of $120,990.03 and $2.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Atonomi has traded down 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.30 or 0.04877132 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.