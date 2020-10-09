Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Tito Serafini Sells 1,218 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $18,330.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $132,696.02.

On Friday, August 14th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

Atreca stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.22.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Atreca by 88.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 36.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 22.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

