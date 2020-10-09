AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bank Financial downgraded AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $572.82 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$727.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.03 million. Analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

