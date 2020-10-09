Avalanche 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.88 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00037526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $101.57 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00257183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.01521914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00157123 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Avalanche can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

