Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

AVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avient stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

