Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axcella Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of AXLA opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 176.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.