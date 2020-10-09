Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,974,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,144 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

