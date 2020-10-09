Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 45.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.