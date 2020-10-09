Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CIB stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.67). Bancolombia had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.4% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,753,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 16.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 994,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 156,545 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 11.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 810,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 82,653 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

