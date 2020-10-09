Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.