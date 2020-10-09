BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNIY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

BANKINTER S A/S stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. BANKINTER S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

About BANKINTER S A/S

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

