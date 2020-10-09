Barclays Boosts Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $88.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

