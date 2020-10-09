Barclays Boosts PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $17.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.