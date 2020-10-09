Barclays Increases Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $50.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FNF stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

