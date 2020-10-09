Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Basf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.