Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s current price.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.25 ($90.88).

Shares of BAYN opened at €46.32 ($54.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.60. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

