BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

